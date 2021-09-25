SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price lifted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an outpeform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.77.

Shares of SNC opened at C$36.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.48. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The stock has a market cap of C$6.45 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. Analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

