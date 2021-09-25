Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.