SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.14

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.14 and last traded at $110.14, with a volume of 91105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.