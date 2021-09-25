Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $99.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 462,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

