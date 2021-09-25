Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $77.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SR. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NYSE:SR opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. Spire has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth about $37,411,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spire by 211.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

