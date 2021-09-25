Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Stake Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sprott were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 133.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 304,487 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott by 185.5% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott by 95.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Sprott during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SII opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.81. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

SII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

