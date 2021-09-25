Sprout Social’s (SPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $144.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.