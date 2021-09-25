Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $52,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,165 shares of company stock worth $123,476,188. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.50.

NYSE SQ opened at $262.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.33. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

