STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NYSE STAG opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 28,729 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 94,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

