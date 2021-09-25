Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.18. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,647.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.