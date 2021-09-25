State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

