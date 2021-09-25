State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,099 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $97,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430,407 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 43.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,169,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,611,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,295. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.