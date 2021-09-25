State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NSTG stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.