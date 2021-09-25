Steamships Trading Company Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:SST)

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1169 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82.

About Steamships Trading

Steamships Trading Company Limited engages in the shipping, transport, property, and hotel businesses in Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Hotels and Property, Logistics, and Commercial and Investment. It offers scheduled services to manufacturers, wholesalers, and liner carriers; depot services comprising equipment hire, warehousing, and bonded or unbonded yard storage; short and long term vessel charters specialized in shallow water river shipping; and intermodal logistics solutions linked to land based services, such as road transport, cargo handling, storage, agency, customs clearance, lay down areas, and warehousing.

