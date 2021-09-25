Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of STLD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.84. 1,817,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

