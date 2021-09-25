Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $12.50. Steelcase shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 5,752 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Steelcase by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steelcase by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Steelcase by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 158,784 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Steelcase by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 368,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Steelcase by 108,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

About Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

