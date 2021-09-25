Stellar Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.77 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $6.77 billion and approximately $578.78 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00074011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00166270 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00090863 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00108717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00147967 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.68 or 0.00546297 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,772 coins and its circulating supply is 23,745,078,056 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

