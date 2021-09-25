Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Stericycle worth $22,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stericycle by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Stericycle by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRCL. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $69.23 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $60.11 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 288.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

