Stipend Hits Market Cap of $550,760.22 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $550,760.22 and approximately $62.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00097661 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,804.36 or 0.99934748 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.00804002 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00390774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00272950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,739,698 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

