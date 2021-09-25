Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 156.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 113,253 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,449,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $82.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.