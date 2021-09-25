Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFEM opened at $29.71 on Friday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97.

