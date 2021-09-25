Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NYSE F opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.