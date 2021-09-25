Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Capitalization Tops $2.70 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $84,265.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00123725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044305 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

