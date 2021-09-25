Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

