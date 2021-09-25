Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$22.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$22.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMU.UN. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.06.

TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.62.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

