Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SUI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Shares of SUI opened at $190.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

