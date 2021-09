Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.456 per share. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.