Sunrise Energy Metals Ltd (ASX:SRL) Insider Trevor Eton Buys 12,000 Shares

Sunrise Energy Metals Ltd (ASX:SRL) insider Trevor Eton acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,352.00 ($14,537.14).

Sunrise Energy Metals Company Profile

cully Royalty Ltd is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and operates in three main segments; our Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity and Merkanti Holding. We look for opportunities in markets that are not adequately addressed by traditional sources of finance.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.