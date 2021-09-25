Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Revolve Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,384,688 shares of company stock worth $89,051,678. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

