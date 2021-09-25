Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Marathon Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MARA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 36.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $804,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $36.18 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

