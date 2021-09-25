Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,679,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $211.21 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.56.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

