Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,042 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FSK opened at $22.33 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.