SVB Leerink Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $40.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $727.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.