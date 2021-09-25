Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of NETGEAR worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $993.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $62,636.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,472.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,352 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

