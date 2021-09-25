Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CryoLife by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 118,189 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CryoLife by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 74,061 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CryoLife by 1.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CryoLife by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $23.22 on Friday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $912.69 million, a PE ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.52.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $76.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.