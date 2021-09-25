Swiss National Bank Sells 1,800 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $45.19 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

