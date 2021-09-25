Swiss National Bank Sells 8,400 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.