Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 317,062 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 37.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $1,422,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

