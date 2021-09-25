Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $510.77

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.77 ($6.67) and traded as high as GBX 526.50 ($6.88). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 524.50 ($6.85), with a volume of 325,016 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYNT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Synthomer to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 530.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. Synthomer’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

