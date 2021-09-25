Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.22).

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $295.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

