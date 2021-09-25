Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 54,595 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,537,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after purchasing an additional 481,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,033,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,212,000 after purchasing an additional 270,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

