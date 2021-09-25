Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 95,250 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,250 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

