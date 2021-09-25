Systematic Financial Management LP Has $17.52 Million Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIVO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,796. The stock has a market cap of $834.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

