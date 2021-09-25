Systematic Financial Management LP Has $8.92 Million Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Granite Construction worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 4,548.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,977. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

