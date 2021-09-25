Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.45% of Chase worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chase by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 30.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 76.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,485. The company has a market cap of $985.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.84 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.