Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 269,562 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,239,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269,562 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Gencor Industries worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. 8,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,385. The firm has a market cap of $162.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.62. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

