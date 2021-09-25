Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,597 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 3.83% of First Community Bankshares worth $19,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCBC stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $31.10. 18,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,569. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $537.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.61. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.64%. On average, analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

