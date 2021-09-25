T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 845,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,333,000 after buying an additional 203,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,900,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $211.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.62 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

