TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.62 ($31.32).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEG shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

TEG opened at €26.20 ($30.82) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

