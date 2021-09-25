Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $147.36 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

